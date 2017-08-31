Local Contractors Offer Helping Hand to Hurricane Harvey First Responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Many local volunteers and businesses have stepped up to help out the victims of Hurricane Harvey. But for Cal Abel, helping out during a natural disaster is just part of the job.

“We’ve already sent out 15 or 20 trucks,” Abel told FOX40.

Abel owns Abel Emergency Support, a contracting company that sends survival supplies to disaster zones across the country. His team is sending supplies to the NRG Stadium in Houston.

“We started as soon as the hurricane hit land,” said Abel. “They said- start bringing your equipment.”

Equipment like sinks, portable toilets and showers, toilet paper, soap and paper towels. These items will be used to create a survival camp for first responders, who are caring for victims of the deadly storm.

“We set up tents for them to sleep in. We have hundreds of shower units, and we have a lot of laundry units. We completely set up camp for them to live over there,” Abel said.

Moving tons of equipment across the country is not an easy task. Abel said his team has truck problems daily on the 2,000 mile drive to Houston. But he says, along with his second campus in San Antonio, he’s prepared to support first responders for months. He also has a dedicated team, willing to head to Texas to lend a hand.

“We have a long list of workers,” said Abel. “We make the call- anyone that can go, goes.”

This isn’t the first disaster Abel’s company has worked. He told FOX40, they regularly assist fire crews during California’s wildfires. He also provided support during Hurricane Ike, and Hurricane Katrina.