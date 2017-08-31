Man Delivers Inspiring Message from Freeway Overpass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." -- John 3:16, a Bible verse many consider to be the gospel in a nutshell.

"I just come out and wave and spread God's message," said John Parrish. "Man, I couldn't think about doing anything else."

Parrish is not the man you would expect to see standing at an overpass above Highway 50 inspiring thousands of drivers, feverishly waving while sharing the scripture on a neon T-shirt.

Parrish is a former stripper turned son of God.

He said he was on a very dark path and was using steroids.

This man in shorts and sneakers who used to bare his body never imagined that one day he would stand before strangers and bare his soul.

"I was just lost. I was just so unhappy, and I have such a void in my heart, but I didn't know," he said.

A challenging marriage that ended in divorce, losing precious time with his son and mounting despair pushed Parrish into considering taking his own life.

"And, uh, God didn't want me to take my life, and he stopped he stopped me from doing it. And then he just put me on this journey and this path of purpose," Parrish said.

And Parrish isn't only spreading his message from the overpass. He's written John 3:16 in chalk at intersections all over Sacramento.

"I feel so much love out here," he said.

He's not trying to convert people to Christianity. He says what he does is a universal expression of love for whoever needs it most.

"All the shootings, all the chaos and terror and fear in this land right now, God just want to let people know there's hope," Parrish said.

And it fills him with hope, too.

"When I'm out here and they're honking and they're flashing their lights, it just brings me to tears," he said.

Hope that we can do so much good if we don't focus on the bad.

"This is an incredible high I never want to come down from," he said.