Man Suspected of Killing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Identified

SACRAMENTO -- The man who investigators say shot and killed Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert French was identified as 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud.

Littlecloud is currently in critical condition following a gun battle with authorities Wednesday afternoon. There was not a photo of Littlecloud immediately available.

A multi-agency auto theft task force was investigating suspects at the Ramada Inn. One stolen vehicle led officers on a chase that ended in Elk Grove. Two women were taken into custody, according to sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Tony Turnbull. One woman was released after questioning, the other, 23-year-old Priscilla Prendez, was booked on charges of vehicle theft and evasion.

When officers went into the motel to search the room, investigators say Littlecloud opened fire through the door and walls, striking two CHP officers. Sheriff's deputies were engaged in a gun battle with Littlecloud, who Turnbull says was on the room's balcony with a "high-powered rifle." At one point during the exchange of gunfire, French was fatally struck. He died on the way to the hospital.

Deputies say Littlecloud fled the hotel in another vehicle. Turnbull says when the chase ended in a crash in front of El Camino High School on El Camino Avenue, there was another exchange of gunfire. Littlecloud was hit and taken to a hospital.

French, 52, was a 21-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. He is survived by three adult children, grandchildren, a sister and live-in girlfriend.

One CHP officer was released from the hospital Wednesday night, while the other is scheduled to undergo surgery. Both are expected to recover. Six additional officers who fired their weapons during the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for the department.

Officers searched the Ramada Inn for several hours on Wednesday. They determined that the hotel was safe and that there were no further suspects inside.