Gary is out at Mikuni's in Roseville getting the details on how the restaurant will be helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Between now and Labor Day, they will donate 100 percent of the sales of the Mikuni Rescue Roll to assist those who have been displaced by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Rescue Roll: panko shrimp, crab mix, cream cheese, avocado, seared tuna, sauces, tenkasu – $12