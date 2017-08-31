Sacramento Man’s Death Sparks Renewed Push for Peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The family of the 49-year-old man killed this weekend says he lived around the corner from Meadowview Park. They say he was a father and an innocent bystander.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn says it takes an entire community to make sure innocent lives like his aren't lost.

In the middle of Meadowview Park on Thursday, an 11-year-old girl wore a shirt reminding her of happier times. She held a little sign with a big question. "Why Him?"

Why was her father, Ernie Cadena, one of five people shot in the park four days ago? And why did he have to die?

"We are tired of it," said Kay Powell, a pastor in South Sacramento.

Thursday afternoon, the South Sacramento park filled with community members, religious leaders, police officers and politicians.

" A life is precious," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The group discussed ways to curb senseless violence in the city.

"These sorts of vigils and these sorts of events need to always be calls to action," Steinberg said.

Steinberg hopes offering gang members cash stipends to graduate school and stay out of trouble will help.

Along with the "Advance Peace" program, the mayor wants to see more resources for youth.

From City Hall to city streets, Hahn says it takes the strength of an entire community to keep the peace.

"I think it takes us all to ensure that our folks in our neighborhoods don't shoot at each other," Hahn said.

But here in Meadowview, people are still hurting.

"It's like people are terrified and petrified, and knowing that it could be them, it could have been any one of us," Powell said.

Ernie Cadena's loved ones are hurting the most.

"Gosh, he was like the light of the day," one of his relatives said.

But they're comforted knowing his loss sparked a renewed push for peace.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Police added a portable camera outside Meadowview Park after the shooting. Friday, there will be a peace walk at the park beginning at 6 p.m.