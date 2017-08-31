Stockton Leaders, California Attorney General Will Fight to Keep DACA Alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Stockton and San Joaquin County leaders met with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Thursday. They discussed climate change, law enforcement’s role in immigration enforcement and transgender rights in the military.

"So we are really, really nervous as a community about what’s gonna happen with our youth and those who are currently working under DACA and as dreamers," said Ines Ruiz-Houston with the University of the Pacific.

But with FOX News reporting that President Donald Trump is expected to end DACA as early as Friday, many fear the program -- which allows undocumented students to work without fear of deportation -- is on the chopping block.

"This new administration, we need to keep our voices loud, stay loud, continue to champion, continue to talk around our communities," said Ruiz-Huston.

Becerra says the state is ready to fight to keep DACA alive.

"We are looking at every opportunity and option available to us legally, to defend the program," Becerra said.

Critics have argued the DACA program rewards bad behavior and will lead to more undocumented immigrants.

Becerra, along with Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, says DACA has allowed 800,000 students to come out of the shadows and pay taxes.

"It’s important to understand they add value and that our community wouldn’t be what it is without their contribution. It’s important that we allow them the opportunity to continue to be part of our community," Tubbs said.

Becerra said he hopes Trump has a change of heart.

"Hope he would recognize that DACA has been a success for our country and for our economy," Becerra said.