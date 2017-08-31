Tributes Roll In for Fallen Sacramento County Deputy

SACRAMENTO — Colleagues, both inside the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and from outside agencies, have been posting tributes to fallen Deputy Robert “Bob” French.

Deputy French was killed Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with a man holed up in a motel room.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, was later hospitalized following another gun battle with authorities.

French was a 21-year veteran of the sheriff’s department. His death shocked the law enforcement community in the greater Sacramento region.

Timothy Albright, a captain with the Elk Grove Police Department, posted an essay about French’s death and the sometimes grim realities of working in law enforcement on LinkedIn:

Imagine going to work everyday and not knowing if today would be your last day on earth…because of your job. Does the IT professional worry about this? How about the surgeon, the accountant, the tax professional, the salesman, the attorney, the window installer, the fence builder, the teacher, the telemarketer, the preacher, the plumber, the architect? Imagine coaching your last baseball game, not knowing it was your last. Imagine the last “I love you,” the last “I cannot wait for the weekend,” the last “I’ll call you later.” Imagine being called a racist, yet you know you are not. Imagine being called an idiot, but you have eight years of college education. Imagine having your every move examined by in-car cameras, body-worn cameras, traffic cameras, cell phone cameras, news cameras. Imagine everybody is an expert…except you.

Other agencies across the region posted their condolences on social media.