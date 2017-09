Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio chatting with photographer Fred A. Dusel III about his latest exhibit.

The exhibit opens September 1 at CLARA, the E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts, and runs through September 24. Fred has created some stunning photographs of the Northern California landscape using carbon transfer printing, a 19th century technique now practiced by only a few photographers in the world.

Details can be found HERE.