Central Valley Boy Found Safe following AMBER Alert

UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol says the boy has been found safe, and has deactivated the AMBER Alert.

FRESNO — An AMBER Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy.

The alert is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Tulare and Kings counties.

The boy is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red Mickey Mouse onesie.

The suspect was identified by the CHP as 30-year-old Jose Rosario Gastelum. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and 185. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing a purple tank top and shorts.

Gastelum is driving a white, 2011 Honda Accord with California license plate number 7LUE318.

The CHP says to call 911 if you see this car.