Citrus Heights Police Search for Suspect in Rape of Elderly Woman

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Citrus Heights police say finding the man who broke into an elderly woman’s home and raped her is a top priority.

They are asking for the public’s help identifying the man in a police composite sketch based on a description by the victim.

Neighbors in the Wonner Way area of Citrus Heights told FOX40 they are not the type to keep quiet when they see something suspicious.

“We all look out of each other,” said resident Kim Helmrich.

That’s one reason why they’re so shaken to learn someone broke into their elderly neighbor’s home Thursday.

Helmrich was just one of several people who didn’t notice anything was wrong until police arrived.

“It’s very frightening, I was walking right by her house when it happened,” Helmrich said.

Citrus Heights police have released the sketch after a woman told them a man she didn’t know attacked her at 6:30 in the morning. Investigators believe the attacker came in through an open window.

“We’ve had break-ins and stuff like that but sexual assault is very scary,” said resident Marybeth Majors.

Neighbors are anxious to help police, but most FOX40 spoke with didn’t recognize the man in the sketch described as a white male in his 30s, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with brown eyes and a brown ponytail.

“Nobody seems to know or been able to identify the person who comes into the neighborhood and causes havoc,” Majors said.

Though police won’t comment on whether they have a suspect in mind, they don’t believe someone is preying on the neighborhood.