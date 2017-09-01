× Climber, Sacramento Native who Scaled El Capitan without Ropes Honored at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO — Climber and Sacramento native Alex Honnold was honored Friday at the State Capitol.

In June, Honnold became the first person to climb Yosemite National Park’s iconic El Capitan without a rope.

State Sen. Ted Gaines, R-El Dorado, presented Honnold with a Member’s Resolution on the Senate Floor.

Honnold says the 3,000-foot climb seemed less daunting because he spent years practicing maneuvers required for key sections of the climb. Those rehearsals, Honnold said, eliminated the fear factor.

Sunday, Honnold will return to El Capitan and climb it with his mother. They will use ropes.