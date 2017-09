Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fate Under Fire is hosting a benefit concert for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and lead singer David James is in the studio to give a concert preview.

What: A Benefit Concert for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), featuring Fate Under Fire and their new single Parachute

Where: Old Soul Co, 1716 L Street Rear Alley, Sacramento, CA 95811

When: Sept 1, 2017, Friday, 8 p.m.

Cover: $10, tickets on sale at the door and at EventBrite