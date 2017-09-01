Man Dies After Being Found Bloodied, Injured in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man who was severely injured after attending a birthday party at Coin-Op Game Room has died and Sacramento police are investigating the incident.

Close friends say 39-year-old Ali Khan was found bloodied and injured near 12th and K streets early Sunday morning, following a birthday party at Coin-Op.

Friends told FOX40 he died from his injuries Thursday night and still don’t know whether he was assaulted or fell. They say his wallet, credit card and ID were missing when he was found.

Close friends describe Khan as funny, artistic, a computer genius and incredibly kind. He worked for Apple in Elk Grove.

They had to contact his family from Pakistan, who flew in. His funeral service is tonight.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible assault. They’re asking for the community’s help and for anyone who saw something that night to come forward.

Police released a video of a party bus that was parked near 12th and K Street at the time.