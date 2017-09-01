Man Suspected of Beating Woman, 2 Children with Hammer in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Police have identified the man suspected in the brutal beating of a woman and two young kids inside a South Sacramento home Friday morning.

Police responded to the home on Melinda Way shortly before 6:30 a.m. An adult woman, a 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were inside, having been beaten with a hammer.

The woman and two kids were rushed to the hospital, where they are said to be in serious to critical condition.

Investigators identified the suspect in the beatings as 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr., and believe the attack came after an argument between him and the woman. Detectives say Chaney and the woman were once in a relationship.

Chaney is also suspected of stealing the woman’s car to get away. The car has since been recovered, police said.

Chaney is described to be 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has long dreadlock style hair, a medium complexion and tattoos above his left eyebrow and on his neck. He was last seen wearing a white colored shirt and blue pants.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.