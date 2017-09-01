Monterey Trail Seniors Raise Money for Houston Food Bank

ELK GROVE — Tragedy 2,000 miles away is tugging at people’s hearts across the nation and inspiring this Elk Grove classroom to take action.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through and I just want to help out anyway I can,” Monterey Trail senior Ariana Bruno said.

It all started with one question raised by teacher Jamie Robinson as she looked onto the concerned faces of her leadership class Monday as they saw the destruction left by Hurricane Harvey.

“What can we, and I underlined we, do?” Robinson asked.

That’s when students came up with their two week campaign, Hearts for Houston.

Monetary donation boxes were placed in every classroom and in the next few weeks, students wearing red will also be carrying boxes around the entire school, hoping to motivate their classmates to pitch in.

Senior Lauryn Carter wants to motivate them with this message.

“Each day is different and you never know what’s going to happen,” Carter said. “The people in Texas didn’t know they were going to have a massive hurricane.”

The money raised will help the Houston Food Bank. The non-profit is already providing food and supplies to Harvey victims. Robinson says watching her students put this project together so quickly overwhelmed her with emotion.

“It really touched me. I don’t want the kids to see me cry. I’m supposed to be their rock so I actually had to step away and take a breather because it was really touching,” Robinson said.

Senior Ariana Bruno says the lesson learned here goes beyond the devastation left behind by Harvey.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, what your race is or anything, because at the end of the day we all need each other to survive,” she said. “I think honestly that’s why this is happening, for us to realize that.”