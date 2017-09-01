Neglected Collie Rescued in Modesto May Have Been Bait Dog

MODESTO — A dog that was saved from near death in Ceres may have been used as a bait dog, rescuers claim.

Mitchell, a collie mix, was found infested with larva, starving and dehydrated. He had been neglected and left on Highway 99 in Modesto, just off Mitchell Road.

“Whether or not he was a bait dog or just severely neglect, we can’t really say for sure, but something obviously awful happened to this dog,” said Kari Husman, President of Pupz N Palz Rescue.

With just a little rehabilitation and a lot of love Mitchell is now a healthier, happier looking collie.

“I mean, it’s shocking to me ‘cause I didn’t think with his condition it would take a little bit longer, but it hasn’t, it’s actually gone quickly,” said Nicole Kisela.

Now, the founder of the dog food company Just Food for Dogs is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help lead to the conviction of the person who abused Mitchell.

To follow Mitchell’s recovery and donate, follow his Facebook page. Pupz N Palz is hosting a meet and greet tomorrow at the Petco off Highway 99 and West Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto from noon to 2 p.m.