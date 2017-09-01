Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One Love One Heart Reggae Festival is a non profit event seeking to benefit children in the community in sports programs and clubs in the area.... What we can't help the clubs with we pave the way for the clubs to raise money and help themselves also. Bringing bands from Jamaica, United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Fiji, Hawaii, Virgin Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. to help promote love and unity in our community first, then work our way out to spread the joy of music globally while uplifting our children.

More info:

One Love One Heart Roots/Reggae Festival

Saturday & Sunday

10am to 10pm

1250 East Gum Ave., Woodland

(916) 607-6995

OneLoveOneHeartReggae.com