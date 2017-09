Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- El Vista Elementary in Modesto has been forced to lockdown as police search for a suspect.

Officers responded to an in-progress burglary call near 400 Donegal Friday afternoon.

When they arrived a possibly-armed black adult male fled from the home.

A perimeter has been set up in the area.

Neighbors say the burglary suspect struck a home in this area of Donegal. We also saw a dog being taken away by animal control. #Modesto pic.twitter.com/SnEk9qyUg0 — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) September 1, 2017

Officers say the burglary suspect ran from the home on Donegal Drive. Perimeter is up, El Vista elementary school is on lockdown. #Modesto pic.twitter.com/MyoHiY4hIe — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) September 1, 2017

Modesto police say officers are searching for a possibly armed burglary suspect on Donegal. We see officers getting ready to use a drone. pic.twitter.com/NgxvtvJfHu — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) September 1, 2017