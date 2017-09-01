Sacramento Police Investigating Shooting in North Sacramento

SOUTH NATOMAS — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Natomas that left a woman injured.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the Discovery Plaza parking lot.

Investigators say a couple was arguing in a car in the parking lot when the woman got out of the car. Shortly after, a white truck with two people inside pulled up next to the woman in an attempt to rob her.

When she told the man she didn’t have anything, the man pistol whipped her, shot her in the lower body and drove away from the scene.

The woman then got back into the vehicle she was originally in and the male friend attempted to drive her to the hospital but only got to Azevedo Drive and West El Camino Avenue.

An ambulance picked her up from this location. Authorities say she is stable.

The whereabouts of the suspects in the white truck is unknown at this time.

