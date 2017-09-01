San Francisco Hits Record 106 Degrees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Weather Service says San Francisco’s temperature has reached 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), breaking an all-time record high.

The weather service said Friday on Twitter the mercury hit “an incredible 106 degrees!” shortly before 4 p.m.

The previous all-time record high in downtown San Francisco was 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) set on June 14, 2000.

The city’s previous record for this day of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) was set in 1950.

An excessive heat advisory was in effect through Monday night for interior valley and higher elevations in the San Francisco Bay Area.