Bride Turns to Social Media for Help After Wildfire Threatens Her Wedding Venue

TOPAZ -- A bridge and groom are at a loss now that their wedding venue sits in the evacuation zone of a Mono County wildfire, and their big day is just a week away.

Bailey Hostetler first turned to Facebook for help. She was looking for a venue, any venue, in Sacramento or the surrounding areas that could house her wedding.

"I have EVERYTHING I need except a building to have a wedding in," Hostetler wrote. "I'm feeling pretty desperate at this point."

The bride first heard news of the evacuations when she called Friday to check on some details with the original venue in Topaz.

The venue informed her that they were just about to call her and her fiance, JR Toralez, because their whole area was under an evacuation order due to the Slinkard Fire in Mono County.

Hostetler was told the situation was highly unpredictable. The venue said they could not guarantee that the couple would be able to access the area or that they would even still be open, depending on how the fire progressed.

In the end, Hostetler and Toralez were given their money back.

The couple has everything ready to go; the bride had just picked up her wedding dress that same day. All they need now is a venue.

The soon-to-be bride and groom are now scrambling to find a place to accommodate 50 people for Sept. 9.

They are bringing all of their own things, including tables, chairs and food.

If the venue is in a high heat area they are ideally hoping for an indoor space. They say they would appreciate anyone's help in suggesting a place that is available and meets their specifications. If you think you can help the couple, contact Hostetler at baihostetler@gmail.com.