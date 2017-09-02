California Wildfire Reaches Giant Sequoia Grove

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a fire burning near Yosemite National Park has entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoias.

California fire officials said Saturday the wildfire entered the Nelder Grove late Friday night.

Railroad Fire Day #5, Sept 2, 2017 – The Fire continues to be dominated by unseasonably hot and dry weather. 5,414 acres 10% containment pic.twitter.com/2NnE25CaXC — Sierra Ntl. Forest (@Sierra_NF) September 2, 2017

Giant sequoias are among the largest and longest-lived organisms on Earth.

The Nelder grove holds 106 of them, including one of the world’s largest, the 24-story-high Bull Buck sequoia.

It was unclear of any of the trees had been destroyed. California Department of Fire spokespeople say they have no new information on firefighters’ efforts to save the grove.

Hwy 41 is closed from Oakhurst to Wawona. There is no access to Yosemite along Hwy 41 due to the Railroad Fire. Photos USFS. pic.twitter.com/iCgk4389cL — Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) August 30, 2017

Fire officials say the high number of already dead trees in the area is hampering their fight against the more than 8 square mile (20 square kilometer) wildfire.

Giant sequoia survive in only a few dozen scattered groves in Northern California.