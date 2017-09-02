Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

California Wildfire Reaches Giant Sequoia Grove

Posted 6:09 PM, September 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:08PM, September 2, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a fire burning near Yosemite National Park has entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoias.

California fire officials said Saturday the wildfire entered the Nelder Grove late Friday night.

Giant sequoias are among the largest and longest-lived organisms on Earth.

The Nelder grove holds 106 of them, including one of the world’s largest, the 24-story-high Bull Buck sequoia.

It was unclear of any of the trees had been destroyed. California Department of Fire spokespeople say they have no new information on firefighters’ efforts to save the grove.

Fire officials say the high number of already dead trees in the area is hampering their fight against the more than 8 square mile (20 square kilometer) wildfire.

Giant sequoia survive in only a few dozen scattered groves in Northern California.