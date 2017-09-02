Fans Cheer on Sacramento Republic FC as Summer Heat Overwhelms the City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The sun couldn't set fast enough at Papa Murphy's Park -- literally.

So, Sacramento Republic FC moved Saturday's game 15 minutes later, 15 minutes cooler.

"The beauty is, once the sun goes down the temperatures go down," said Erika Bjork with Sacramento Republic FC. "That's one of the reasons we pushed kick-off to 7:45."

Still it was noticeable; the heat kept some fans at home.

Fan Janis Kimball from Sacramento compared the weather outside to "Satan's sauna."

From creative ways to describe the heat, to creative ways to beat it, Sacramento Republic FC helped everyone enjoy the game by putting out misting stations and water stations as well as supplying fans.

"I'm going to still be able to cheer super loud," said Kylee Snider from Orangevale.

For many, they were used to the heat and were determined to see their local team.

"I guess we've been kinda prepared with the weather that it's been, this is normal, I guess, almost, this summer," said David Phillips from Elk Grove.