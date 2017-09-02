Fires Force Dozens of Oregon Hikers to Shelter Overnight

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Growing wildfires forced about 140 hikers in Oregon to shelter in place overnight on a popular trail about 90 mile (144.83 kilometers) east of Portland after they got stuck between two blazes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported a new fire ignited about 4 p.m. Saturday about a mile up the Eagle Creek Trail from the Eagle Creek Trailhead. Further up the trail, another fire was burning.

Remote camera west of #indiancreekfire shows smoke from it and new fire (on left) about a mile up #eaglecreektrail at 5 pm. Trail is closed pic.twitter.com/w0PVuwG7Iu — Mt. Hood NF (@MtHoodNF) September 3, 2017

Fire spokeswoman Mary Huels said a crew of about 18 firefighters who had been assigned to the south end of the older fire as lookouts were keeping track of the people in the area and getting them to safe areas.

Team is responding to assist in evacuation of 150 hikers. — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) September 3, 2017

National Guard will be air dropping water and other supplies to the stranded hikers by helo soon. — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) September 3, 2017

Search and rescue crews planned to help the hikers evacuate Sunday.

Three other hikers in a different area nearby were rescued by helicopter Saturday evening.