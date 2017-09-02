HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 1

Keeping cool? We’re back with another week of high school football highlights!

First up is our Friday Nigh Fan Favorite: Kennedy at Inderkum.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inderkum shut out Kennedy 72-0.

Delhi at Johansen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delhi took this one 34-28.

Capital Christian at Modesto Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Capital Christian edged out Modesto Christian 36-33.

Jesuit at Folsom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Folsom took this one 55-9.

Granite Bay at Whitney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Granite Bay won 24-10.

Franklin-Elk Grove at Laguna Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Franklin won 53-13.

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Pleasant Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pleasant Grove took this one 35-28.

Manteca vs. Christian Brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manteca won 36-35.

Burbank at Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grant won 34-8.

Ponderosa at Vista Del Lago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vista Del Lago won 50-28.

Davis at Woodcreek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Woodcreek won 55-34.