HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 1

Posted 7:23 AM, September 2, 2017, by

Keeping cool? We’re back with another week of high school football highlights!

First up is our Friday Nigh Fan Favorite: Kennedy at Inderkum.

Inderkum shut out Kennedy 72-0.

Delhi at Johansen

Delhi took this one 34-28.

Capital Christian at Modesto Christian

Capital Christian edged out Modesto Christian 36-33.

Jesuit at Folsom

Folsom took this one 55-9.

Granite Bay at Whitney

Granite Bay won 24-10.

Franklin-Elk Grove at Laguna Creek

Franklin won 53-13.

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove took this one 35-28.

Manteca vs. Christian Brothers

Manteca won 36-35.

Burbank at Grant

Grant won 34-8.

Ponderosa at Vista Del Lago

Vista Del Lago won 50-28.

Davis at Woodcreek

Woodcreek won 55-34.