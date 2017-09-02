HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 1

Keeping cool? We’re back with another week of high school football highlights!
First up is our Friday Nigh Fan Favorite: Kennedy at Inderkum.
Inderkum shut out Kennedy 72-0.
Delhi at Johansen
Delhi took this one 34-28.
Capital Christian at Modesto Christian
Capital Christian edged out Modesto Christian 36-33.
Jesuit at Folsom
Folsom took this one 55-9.
Granite Bay at Whitney
Granite Bay won 24-10.
Franklin-Elk Grove at Laguna Creek
Franklin won 53-13.
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove took this one 35-28.
Manteca vs. Christian Brothers
Manteca won 36-35.
Burbank at Grant
Grant won 34-8.
Ponderosa at Vista Del Lago
Vista Del Lago won 50-28.
Davis at Woodcreek
Woodcreek won 55-34.