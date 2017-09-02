Popular Labor Day Weekend Events Prepare for Soaring Temperatures

SACRAMENTO — Plenty of people have amply prepared for Sacramento’s Labor Day weekend events, many of which have been celebrated for years.

Now coordinators of those events have to factor in triple digit temperatures.

Saturday through Monday a local favorite will be held in Fremont Park.

For its 27th year, Chalk It Up, which raises money for local youth art programs as artists and local businesses draw on the sidewalk with chalk, will take place during soaring highs.

Executive Director Jerry Perry said he never remembered it being this hot for the event.

There wasn’t a chance of cancelling the event all together, according to Perry. Yet, aside from there being plenty of shade at the park and water available for artists and visitors, some vendors have decided to opt out because of the heat.

Attendance was down in the streets of Old Sacramento Saturday, according to Brooksie Hughes, Old Sacramento District Director. More people were heading inside the stores for Sacramento Gold Rush Days.

Normally street activities go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the event, but this year they moved the time up to 10 a.m. to avoid the heat. Street activities will end at 2 p.m. because it’s so hot.

Performers and wagon rides left the streets, but re-enacters went inside the shops and restaurants to keep entertaining people from 3 to 6 p.m.

The visitor center has opened as a cooling center with free water. There will also be nighttime activities for when it cools down outside.

Sacramento Gold Rush Days ends Monday.