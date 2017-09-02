Sacramento Police Investigating Two Bodies Found in Janrick Avenue Home

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding two bodies found inside a home on Janrick Avenue.

Around 9:05 p.m. Friday, fire personnel alerted the police to suspicious circumstances after responding to the home for a carbon monoxide alarm call.

Upon their arrival, they could see smoke coming from the residence and when they went in to clear the home they located two bodies.

Both subjects were declared dead by fire personnel at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

At this time the two subjects have not been identified and the cause of death has not been determined.

If you have any information on this case, call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

