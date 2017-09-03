15-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Connection to Homicide in Tracy

TRACY — A woman was shot and killed in Tracy on Saturday, police said.

Just after 7 p.m., Tracy police received reports of a woman with a gunshot wound outside a home on Dronero Way.

First responders arrived on scene and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, police arrested a 15-year-old boy on homicide charges. The teen was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall. His identity will not be released because he is a juvenile.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tracy Police Department.