Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge in Stockton Woman’s Death

STOCKTON — A man was arrested early Sunday morning on a series of charges in connection to his girlfriend’s death, Stockton Police said.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police found a 40-year-old woman dead in her home along the 4400 block of Calandria Street. The woman was found with trauma on her body, police said, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, and boyfriend of the victim, 42-year-old Clarence Keith Bailey, was arrested Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m., jail records show. Bailey is being held without bail on murder, battery and child cruelty charges stemming from the woman’s death.

Bailey is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in San Joaquin County Superior Court.