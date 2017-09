TRUCKEE — Eastbound I-80 near Donner Summit was shut down after a big rig caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear why the cab of the semi-truck caught fire. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

There was no word on the driver of the big rig’s condition.

Traffic is still slow moving in the area because only lane has been reopened to traffic. Drivers should expect delays.

No other details were immediately available.