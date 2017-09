MARIPOSA COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a 150-acre wildfire near Indian Peak and Usona roads in Mariposa County.

Evacuations have been ordered for all of Usona Road from Indian Peak to Leonard Road.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Fresno Flats Road in Oakhurst.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

#PeakFire [update] at Indian Peak Rd and Usona Rd, 9 miles southeast of Mariposa (Mariposa County) is now 150 acres. pic.twitter.com/2N0CQhMHjr — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 4, 2017