Labor Day Campers Brave the Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- The Sly Park Recreation Area in El Dorado County has 170 camping spots, all of which were reserved months ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Campers also lucked out with a little break in the heatwave at just under 4,000 feet.

By early evening Sunday, it was still above 90 degrees -- but it could have been worse for some.

"We are sweating up here, but was seeing it was 110 in Sac, so I guess we are fine," said Natomas resident Christine Luttig.

A couple of camping spots down, Rich Brown was still lamenting about not being able to sleep Saturday because it was too warm.

"I had to take the cover off my tent, just too hot," Brown said.

At Beals Point recreation area around Folsom Lake, the heat situation was a little more frustrating.

While hundreds gathered around or near Folsom Lake, those by their camping spots had to get creative.

Jeff Zimmerman came up from San Jose to hang out with his family.

By Sunday afternoon, his water misting device was in full effect, so too was then fan his son brought.

"Reserved this spot about three months ago, and you know, you just can't control the weather," Brown said.

All of Beals Point camping spots -- around 70 of them -- had also been reserved well in advance.