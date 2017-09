Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California Capital Airshow is back and Operations Manager Angela Terry explains how to beat the heat at Mather Airport.

Planes will be on the air and the ground for next weekend's event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Be sure to bring sunblock and hats to stay safe in the summer sun.

Hands-on activities and a shaded pavilion will be provided for children. It's best that everyone, especially little ones, wear ear protection as jets soar overhead.

For tickets to the FOX40 sponsored event, visit the California Capital Airshow site.