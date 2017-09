Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The upcoming "Cabaret on K" fundraiser will raise money for Women's Empowerment , a Sacramento organization aimed at getting homeless women back on the path toward employment.

The event will be held Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the basement of the Capitol Plaza Ballrooms.

Local artists will be in attendance, including muralists from the Wide Open Walls festival. Singers will be performing jazz, opera and musical theater pieces.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online, by mail or by calling Holly Byrom at 916-669-2307 ext. 107.