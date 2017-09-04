FOX40’s Fresh Produce Drive for the Sacramento Food Bank

FOX40 and Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services need your help!

The world’s largest fresh produce drive returns this Wednesday, Sept. 6, and your cash donation will help hundreds of families in our area.

Our goal this year is to collect 500,000 pounds of fresh produce. Last year, the Sacramento Food Bank collected 493,977 pounds.

All you need to do to help is watch FOX40 on Wednesday and call in to make a pledge at 1-833-GOFOX40.

You can also log onto the Sacramento Food Bank’s website to donate.

From farm – to fork – to the community. Together, we can make it happen!