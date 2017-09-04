Future of ‘Dreamers’ Uncertain as President Trump Expected to End DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- On the eve of an announced change that could put 200,000 Californians in jeopardy, Bishop Jaime Soto of the Sacramento Diocese is uniting his voice with all of the Catholic bishops of California, criticizing federal inaction on immigration and what may happen with DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

With President Donald Trump expected to say Tuesday that DACA will end without congressional rescue -- the bishops issued a statement Monday saying in part, "The lack of political will has become a moral betrayal of America's long-standing beacon of hope beckoning all those yearning to be free."

"It's a very scary feeling of -- what if he does deport everybody?" said Diana Campos.

That's the fear Campos is living with these days, instead of reveling in her last semester at Sacramento State.

She was brought to this country as a 1-year-old and has enjoyed work permits and freedom from deportation since 2012 when then President Barack Obama created DACA through an executive order. It seems President Trump intends to reverse it all.

"If he were to get rid of DACA my degree doesn't mean a thing," Campos said.

Democrats are stressing that abandoning the hopes and goals of so-called "Dreamers" like Campos not only hurt them but hurt the country.

Senior California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeting Sunday that "Congress MUST act to protect #DACA recipients. and that she's ready to vote "YES" on the DREAM Act!"

Following up Monday with: "#DACA recipients came to this country as young children. They've known no other home than the United States. #HereToStay."

Many Republicans heavily criticized what President Obama did with DACA but now are asking President Trump for compassion. Congressman Jeff Denham of Turlock is among them. He recently tweeted: "Children brought to the US through no fault of their own should be able to earn citizenship. Letter to @POTUS: bit.ly/2w8OgAS #DACA"

And signing on to a letter to Trump to that effect.

For his part, Trump seems to be laying the real final decision in lawmakers' laps, planning to end DACA in six months if Congress doesn't act.

There will be a lot of groups working to shape that action.

"The undocumented community was asleep for a while they were very comfortable with DACA so hopefully this is a flame to the fire," said Fatima Garcia with the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement.