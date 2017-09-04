Honor Flag Arrives for Fallen Sacramento County Deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- All four Dutch Bros. locations in Sacramento will be donating $1 for every drink sold on Labor Day to the memorial fund for Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Bob French.

French was killed in a gun battle Wednesday while assisting in a vehicle theft investigation at the Ramada Inn in Sacramento.

"I feel for his family, his friends," customer Terry hart said. "If a cup of coffee can help, then I guess a cup of coffee can help."

Meanwhile, the United States Honor Flag arrived Monday for French.

"It's been on the last space shuttle. It's literally touched the face of heaven and it's come back," U.S. Honor Flag founder Chris Heisler said.

Since 2001, this single American flag has traveled more than 7 million miles. Including to outer space, and celebrations like the World Series. But this year alone, Honor Flag Founder Chris Heisler says he's gone to 49 funerals for those who died in the line of duty.

"It's an emotional drain on me, but the reward is bringing some type of healing to the families who are here," Heisler told FOX40.

The flag will be presented at French's memorial service in Roseville on Thursday.