Local ‘Dreamers’ Face Uncertain Future Ahead of President Trump’s Announcement on DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Local "Dreamers" are facing an uncertain future ahead of President Donald Trump's announcement on DACA.

Diana Campos is a so-called "Dreamer" with big plans for her future. She will graduate from college this semester, but she is worried.

"If he were to get rid of DACA, my degree doesn't mean a thing," Campos said.

Tuesday, President Trump is expected to announce he's ending DACA -- with a six month delay.

The Obama-era program, which started in 2012, currently protects about 800,000 people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Campos has lived in the United States since she was 1. She says DACA has allowed her to work and go to college without the threat of deportation.

Fatima Garcia with the Labor Council for Latin American Development says Trump's latest move will likely reignite the fight for immigration reform.

Activists are preparing to pressure Congress and local elected officials to protect people like Campos, who fear their lives could soon change drastically.

"It's a very scary feeling of -- what if he does deport all of us," Campos said.

Several rallies are being held Tuesday.

DACA Demonstration

711 G Street, Sacramento

9:30 a.m.

Defend DACA Demonstration at Rep. Tom McClintock's Office

2200A Douglas Boulevard, Ste. 240, Roseville

noon

DACA Demonstration

915 I Street, Sacramento

6:30 p.m.