Stabbing Suspect Leads Deputies on Chase with Infant in His Car

Posted 12:21 PM, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:20PM, September 4, 2017

An argument between two men Sunday led to a stabbing and a chase that ended in Davis.

Two men, who knew one another, were arguing around 7 a.m. on Howe Avenue when one of the men stabbed the other and drove away.

The victim was able to give deputies a description of the suspect before he was hospitalized with life threatening injuries. He is currently in surgery, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies located the suspect in a car in Rancho Cordova. A 10-month-old was with him.

When deputies attempted to stop the man, he led them on a chase westbound down Interstate 80. He was stopped near the Mace Boulevard exit in Davis and taken into custody.

The infant was unharmed in the incident and is now with a relative. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department did not confirm a relationship between the suspect and the 10-month-old.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim, who is in his 20s, or the suspect, who is in his 30s.

 