Stockton’s Black Family Day Celebrates 49th Year

STOCKTON -- For 49 years, Black Family Day in Stockton has provided free fun for thousands of local families.

Festivities kicked off Monday morning at the Weber Point Events Center.

Fayette Reynolds says the positive energy of the event is contagious. She has been helping out with the event for more than 20 years.

"All of this," Reynolds said, motioning to a large walking and dancing group. "This makes Black Family Day a wonderful exciting event. Sorry the music is so loud but that's how we do it. We are about celebration about having a great time."

Following the walk was a free event features a health fair, financial education, a children's corner and, of course, music and food.

One of the original founders of the event says three generations are now part of organizing the festival.

"Being able to see two, three generations working with Black Family Day, it's a powerful feeling," Tommie Muhammad, one of the original founders, told FOX40. "I can't even explain it."

Reynolds says even though the name of the event is called Black Family Day, all families are welcome because the goal is to strengthen the Stockton community.

"Everything we offer is not specific to one culture. It's not specific to one group," she said. "It's for everyone."