Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rodney Schatz , proprietor of Peltier Winery and Vineyards, introduces some of the wines that will be available at the "Fruits of Our Labor Day" wine tasting.

From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday go on a tour through the cellar and barrel rooms and visit the vineyard.

The wine tasting will be $40 for the public and $32 for wine club members. Purchase tickets online through Peltier Winery and Vineyards.