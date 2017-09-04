Wildfires in Northern California, Oregon Contribute to Poor Air Quality Across Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Combine triple-digit temperatures with wildfires burning around California and in Oregon, and the air quality in the Central Valley will be impacted.

Monday, the levels of ozone and particulates in the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups across the valley.

Since Friday, there have been several dozen locations across the region that have exceeded state and federal health standards in terms of ozone levels and fine particulate pollution, according to Air Now, which monitors air quality.

Most of the smoke is coming from wildfires around California and Oregon, including the Railroad Fire burning in nearby Madera County.

The good news is an increase of onshore winds, which started in Sacramento Monday, are supposed to increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

For now, if you're sensitive to smoke, experts advise you to exercise inside, at least for the next few days.