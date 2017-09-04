Workers March for Nationwide $15 Minimum Wage in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — About 100 union members and fast food employees protested outside the McDonald’s on West Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento Monday.

Group leaders with the Service Employees International Union want fast food workers to unionize and they want $15 an hour pay for employees nationwide

“Today we are planting our flag in the sand and we are taking labor back for all people,” SEIU Local 1000 President Yvonne Walker said.

The restaurant itself had a note on the window that said the lobby was closed Monday because of training. However, the drive-thru remained open.

Protesters briefly blocked the drive-thru before police asked them to move.

“It’s been a peaceful protest, but we told them they can’t block the business,” West Sacramento Police Sergeant Roger Kinney told FOX40

In a press release, the SEIU says similar protests are happening in 300 cities across the nation.

De’myeus Miller says he works at the Jack in the Box on Broadway and Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento.

Miller says he’s from Louisiana and that rallies like this are not common in his home state. He and union members says they want workers to speak up and demand to be in a union.

“The people who are in the store right now, they have a job and they tend to stay on that side for whatever reason, but I’m different,” Miller said.

Last year, Governor Jerry Brown signed into law a requirement for California to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022.