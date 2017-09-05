Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
How to donate to Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Experts: Bad Design, Building Caused Dangers at Oroville Dam

Posted 12:04 PM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:02PM, September 5, 2017

OROVILLE — An independent team of dam experts says bad design and construction led to a disastrous spillway collapse at the nation’s tallest dam.

Dam safety experts investigating February’s spillway failures at the Oroville Dam say the state probably could have detected the problems if dam managers had reviewed the original flaws in the half-century-old dam, using modern engineering standards.

Authorities ordered nearly 200,000 people to evacuate in February after both spillways at Oroville Dam collapsed and they fear an uncontrolled release of water.

An independent team of national dam safety experts cites a series of flaws in the main spillway’s design and construction in a preliminary report released Tuesday.

State Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Erin Mellon says officials are reviewing the report.