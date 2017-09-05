Fairfield Police Investigating Possible Triple Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- The Fairfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Tanglewood Drive.

Two male victims were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene but officers have not said how the victim died.

Authorities say several different guns were used. It is not known how many suspects were involved.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and checking surveillance tapes in the area.

