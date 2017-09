ISLETON — A fisherman found a body in Monday afternoon in the Sacramento River near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the angler reported the body around 4 p.m.

Little is known about the body aside from that it’s female, investigators said. The Sacramento County Coroner will determine the body’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.