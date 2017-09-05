Man Shot Inside Citrus Heights Apartment

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Citrus Heights police are investigating after a man was shot inside his apartment on Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Citrus Heights police responded to the Wood Glen Apartments on Mariposa Avenue and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man was awake and breathing when first responders arrived. He was given first aid and taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

No suspect information has been released.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

