Meeting the Youngest Female Private Pilot in the Country

Posted 11:20 AM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:48AM, September 5, 2017

Amanda Vogt is the youngest female private pilot in the country and Gary is taking a ride.

Amanda started flying a couple months before turning 16. The morning of her 16th birthday she took her first solo flight. Over the year, she completed an FAA written exam, multiple cross country solo flights, and flew many hours with an instructor and her dad, who is a captain for Southwest Airlines. The morning of her 17th birthday, on August 15, she successfully completed an oral exam as well as a check ride with an FAA examiner. That morning she became the youngest in the country, female certified FAA Private Pilot.