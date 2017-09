Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone are chatting with local comedian Anderi Bailey (aka Mr. Amen) about his upcoming show at JB's Lounge and Grill on September 8.

Anderi Bailey has a diverse styling that can bring laughter to youth and elders alike; from comedy night at your local bar, headlining your local comedy club, to bringing the funny to the pulpit of your church home.