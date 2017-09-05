Sacramento Zoo Announces Death of Longtime Lemur

SACRAMENTO — Ravenala, a black and white ruffed lemur matriarch that has been with the Sacramento Zoo for 13 years, has died.

The zoo made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday. Zookeepers believe Ravenala passed away in her sleep.

Ravenala was 18 years old, which is about the average life expectancy for lemurs.

In her 13 years at the zoo, Ravenala and her mate Jaque had six litters and a total of 18 offspring. Eight of their offspring still live at the Sacramento Zoo.

Lead Primate Zookeeper Janine Steele wrote a statement included in the zoo’s Facebook post:

“Ravenala was nothing short of amazing. I had the privilege of watching her grow her family for 13 years. She was a gentle and patient mother while being a fierce protector of her family and territory. She most definitely had people she tolerated and strong feelings towards people she didn’t care for. I feel honored and grateful to have been one of the lucky ones she tolerated. Ravenala was one of those extra special individuals that will stay with me forever.”

Zookeepers will now keep a close eye on the family group. The zoo says the loss of the female family leader is bound to cause a shift in social dynamics.

Black and white ruffed lemurs are considered a critically endangered species native to Madagascar and the southeastern African coast.